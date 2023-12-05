The Akron Zips (4-3) are favored (-1.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Bradley Braves (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Akron vs. Bradley Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Akron -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akron Betting Records & Stats

Akron and its opponents have scored more than 139.5 points in three of five games this season.

Akron has an average point total of 143.9 in its contests this year, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Zips' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Akron has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Zips have played as a favorite of -125 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Akron.

Akron vs. Bradley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Akron 3 60% 76.4 151.7 67.4 138.7 140.7 Bradley 6 75% 75.3 151.7 71.3 138.7 139.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Akron Insights & Trends

The Zips put up 5.1 more points per game (76.4) than the Braves give up (71.3).

When Akron totals more than 71.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Akron vs. Bradley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Akron 3-2-0 1-1 3-2-0 Bradley 5-3-0 1-0 7-1-0

Akron vs. Bradley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Akron Bradley 15-1 Home Record 15-1 5-6 Away Record 8-5 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 11-2-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.