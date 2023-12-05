Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Athens County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Athens County, Ohio, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Athens County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairfield Union High School at Alexander High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Albany, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.