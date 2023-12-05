Going into a game against the Los Angeles Kings (14-4-3), the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-4) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5 at Nationwide Arena.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Damon Severson D Out Oblique Cole Sillinger C Questionable Upper Body Daniil Tarasov G Out Knee Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Blake Lizotte C Questionable Lower Body Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Back

Blue Jackets vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets have 74 goals this season (2.8 per game), 14th in the league.

Columbus has conceded 87 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 30th in the league.

With a goal differential of -13, they are 26th in the league.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 81 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

It has a league-best goal differential of +33.

Blue Jackets vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-225) Blue Jackets (+185) 6.5

