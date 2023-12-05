The Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, December 5, with the Kings unbeaten in nine consecutive away games.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Kings Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 87 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 28th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 74 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 24 1 18 19 7 12 - Boone Jenner 26 13 5 18 9 12 55.7% Ivan Provorov 26 2 13 15 14 5 - Johnny Gaudreau 26 3 10 13 11 8 0% Kirill Marchenko 24 7 6 13 6 14 16.7%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 48 total goals (only 2.3 per game), the fewest in league play.

The Kings' 81 total goals (3.9 per game) rank fifth in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Kings have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 1.7 goals per game (17 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.

Kings Key Players