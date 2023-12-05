Blue Jackets vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST
The Los Angeles Kings (14-4-3), winners of nine road games in a row, visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-4) at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+.
Blue Jackets vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-225)
|Blue Jackets (+180)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have won seven of the 22 games, or 31.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Columbus has gone 4-6, a 40.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 35.7% chance to win.
- Columbus has played 17 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Blue Jackets vs Kings Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|81 (5th)
|Goals
|74 (15th)
|48 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|87 (28th)
|15 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (25th)
|7 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (3rd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Columbus went 7-3-0 against the spread and 4-6-0 straight up.
- Columbus has hit the over in three of its last 10 outings.
- The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.6 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- Over their past 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blue Jackets' 74 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 87 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- They have a -13 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.
