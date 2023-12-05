Zachary Werenski and Adrian Kempe are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Los Angeles Kings play at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Blue Jackets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Werenski's 19 points are important for Columbus. He has recorded one goal and 18 assists in 24 games.

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 vs. Senators Dec. 1 0 2 2 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 2

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Boone Jenner has totaled 18 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 13 goals and five assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 3 1 0 1 3 vs. Senators Dec. 1 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 27 0 2 2 0 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 3

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Columbus' Ivan Provorov is among the leading scorers on the team with 15 total points (two goals and 13 assists).

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Senators Dec. 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 27 1 0 1 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Kempe is Los Angeles' leading contributor with 22 points. He has eight goals and 14 assists this season.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 2 2 1 vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 7 vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Nov. 24 0 2 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 0

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Kevin Fiala has picked up 20 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding 14 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 4 vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 0 1 1 4 at Ducks Nov. 24 2 0 2 4 at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 3

