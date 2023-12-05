The Cleveland State Vikings (6-3) will look to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

The Vikings are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 39.8% the Gaels' opponents have shot this season.

Cleveland State is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Vikings are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at 11th.

The Vikings put up an average of 76.7 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 61.0 the Gaels give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.0 points, Cleveland State is 6-3.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Cleveland State scored 5.5 more points per game at home (74.1) than on the road (68.6).

In 2022-23, the Vikings gave up 1.5 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (68.6).

At home, Cleveland State made 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (4.5). Cleveland State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.5%) than away (29.1%).

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule