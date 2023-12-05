The Cleveland State Vikings (6-3) will visit the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Cleveland State matchup.

Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline Cleveland State Moneyline BetMGM Saint Mary's (CA) (-14.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Mary's (CA) (-14.5) 134.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

Cleveland State is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

Saint Mary's (CA) has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Gaels games have hit the over three out of six times this season.

