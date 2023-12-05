Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Cleveland State Vikings (6-3) will visit the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Cleveland State matchup.
Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|Cleveland State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-14.5)
|134.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-14.5)
|134.5
|-1600
|+860
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends
- Cleveland State is 4-4-0 ATS this year.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Gaels games have hit the over three out of six times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.