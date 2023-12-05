The Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) play the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. This contest will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Mitchell Saxen: 9.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.6 BLK Joshua Jefferson: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Aidan Mahaney: 13.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Augustas Marciulionis: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Harry Wessels: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Cleveland State AVG Cleveland State Rank 289th 67.8 Points Scored 78.8 124th 16th 58.4 Points Allowed 65.6 102nd 22nd 41.2 Rebounds 36.0 107th 9th 14.6 Off. Rebounds 13.4 24th 285th 5.8 3pt Made 6.6 236th 191st 13.2 Assists 12.0 248th 101st 10.6 Turnovers 11.0 117th

