Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) play the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. This contest will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Mitchell Saxen: 9.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Joshua Jefferson: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 13.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Augustas Marciulionis: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Harry Wessels: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|Cleveland State AVG
|Cleveland State Rank
|289th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|78.8
|124th
|16th
|58.4
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|102nd
|22nd
|41.2
|Rebounds
|36.0
|107th
|9th
|14.6
|Off. Rebounds
|13.4
|24th
|285th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|6.6
|236th
|191st
|13.2
|Assists
|12.0
|248th
|101st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11.0
|117th
