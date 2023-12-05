Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Clinton County, Ohio today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clinton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilmington High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5

7:15 PM ET on December 5 Location: Monroe, OH

Monroe, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Blanchester High School at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Ripley, OH

Ripley, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

East Clinton at West Union High School