Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Clinton County, Ohio today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clinton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilmington High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Monroe, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanchester High School at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Ripley, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Clinton at West Union High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: West Union, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
