In Cuyahoga County, Ohio, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lawrence School at Horizon Science Academy - Cleveland

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Conference: Lake Effect

Lake Effect How to Stream: Watch Here

Padua Franciscan High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 5

6:45 PM ET on December 5 Location: Independence, OH

Independence, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay High School at Elyria High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Elyria, OH

Elyria, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Solon High School at Riverside High School - Painesville

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Painesville, OH

Painesville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Euclid at Brush High School