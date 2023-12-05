Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Darke County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Darke County, Ohio today, we've got you covered below.
Darke County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lehman Catholic High School at Ansonia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Ansonia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
