Tuesday's contest between the Davidson Wildcats (7-1) and the Dayton Flyers (4-4) at John M. Belk Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-58 and heavily favors Davidson to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Flyers enter this matchup following a 67-59 loss to Purdue on Friday.

Dayton vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

Dayton vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 75, Dayton 58

Dayton Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Flyers registered their best win of the season, a 74-63 victory over the Wichita State Shockers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 200) in our computer rankings.

Dayton 2023-24 Best Wins

74-63 over Wichita State (No. 200) on November 25

75-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 251) on November 20

75-54 over Stetson (No. 292) on November 24

91-73 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 341) on November 12

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.7 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 57.7 FG%

9.7 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 57.7 FG% Mariah Perez: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%

9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG% Ivy Wolf: 12.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

12.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Destiny Bohanon: 11.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

11.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Anyssa Jones: 8.9 PTS, 35.0 FG%

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers put up 69.1 points per game (146th in college basketball) while giving up 72.0 per contest (306th in college basketball). They have a -23 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

