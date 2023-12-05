How to Watch the Dayton vs. Davidson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (7-1) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Dayton Flyers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Dayton vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison
- The Flyers score an average of 69.1 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 53.1 the Wildcats allow.
- Dayton has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 53.1 points.
- Davidson is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.1 points.
- The Wildcats average just 0.5 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Flyers allow (72.0).
- Davidson is 3-0 when scoring more than 72.0 points.
- Dayton is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.
- The Wildcats are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Flyers allow to opponents (43.5%).
- The Flyers make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Dayton Leaders
- Arianna Smith: 9.7 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 57.7 FG%
- Mariah Perez: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%
- Ivy Wolf: 12.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)
- Destiny Bohanon: 11.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Anyssa Jones: 8.9 PTS, 35.0 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Stetson
|W 75-54
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Wichita State
|W 74-63
|Ocean Center
|12/1/2023
|Purdue
|L 67-59
|UD Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
|12/17/2023
|Ohio Dominican
|-
|UD Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.