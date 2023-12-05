The Davidson Wildcats (7-1) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Dayton Flyers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison

The Flyers score an average of 69.1 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 53.1 the Wildcats allow.

Dayton has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 53.1 points.

Davidson is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.1 points.

The Wildcats average just 0.5 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Flyers allow (72.0).

Davidson is 3-0 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

Dayton is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.

The Wildcats are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Flyers allow to opponents (43.5%).

The Flyers make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.7 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 57.7 FG%

9.7 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 57.7 FG% Mariah Perez: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%

9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG% Ivy Wolf: 12.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

12.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Destiny Bohanon: 11.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

11.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Anyssa Jones: 8.9 PTS, 35.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Schedule