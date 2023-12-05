On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Dmitri Voronkov going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

Voronkov has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 20.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 48 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 8:56 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:37 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:40 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:54 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 11:19 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:43 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:36 Home L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

