The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Eric Robinson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Robinson stats and insights

Robinson has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Robinson has no points on the power play.

Robinson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 48 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.