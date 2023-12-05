Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Franklin County, Ohio, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dublin Coffman High School at Westerville South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Groveport Madison at St. Charles Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olentangy Orange High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: New Albany, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Christian at Northside Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Mid Ohio Christian Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Christian Academy at Genoa Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Genoa, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
