Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Ohio? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lebanon at West Clermont High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deer Park at Middletown Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Franklin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Purcell Marian at North College Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School - Cincinnati at Oak Hills
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at Finneytown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cincinnati College Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
