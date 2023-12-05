Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Ohio? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lebanon at West Clermont High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 5

4:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Park at Middletown Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Franklin, OH

Franklin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Purcell Marian at North College Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School - Cincinnati at Oak Hills

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Batavia High School at Finneytown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cincinnati College Prep Academy