For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Justin Danforth a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Danforth stats and insights

Danforth has scored in six of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Kings.

Danforth has zero points on the power play.

Danforth averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have allowed 48 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Danforth recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:51 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:13 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:54 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 13:50 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.