How to Watch Kent State vs. South Dakota State on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Frost Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on Summit League Network.
Kent State vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Jackrabbits have averaged.
- Kent State is 5-2 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
- The Golden Flashes are the 175th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jackrabbits sit at 187th.
- The Golden Flashes' 84.8 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 69.4 the Jackrabbits give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69.4 points, Kent State is 5-2.
Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kent State scored 83.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.3 away.
- At home, the Golden Flashes allowed 65.7 points per game last season, 0.5 more than they allowed on the road (65.2).
- Beyond the arc, Kent State sunk fewer trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (35.5%) as well.
Kent State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Fordham
|W 79-72
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/26/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 84-78
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Shawnee State
|W 103-61
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|-
|Frost Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
