The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Frost Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kent State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
  • TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State Stats Insights

  • The Golden Flashes have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Jackrabbits have averaged.
  • Kent State is 5-2 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Golden Flashes are the 175th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jackrabbits sit at 187th.
  • The Golden Flashes' 84.8 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 69.4 the Jackrabbits give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 69.4 points, Kent State is 5-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kent State scored 83.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.3 away.
  • At home, the Golden Flashes allowed 65.7 points per game last season, 0.5 more than they allowed on the road (65.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Kent State sunk fewer trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (35.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kent State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Fordham W 79-72 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/26/2023 Charleston (SC) L 84-78 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
11/30/2023 Shawnee State W 103-61 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/5/2023 @ South Dakota State - Frost Arena
12/9/2023 Cleveland State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/21/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.