The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Frost Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Kent State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota TV: Summit League Network

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Jackrabbits have averaged.

Kent State is 5-2 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are the 175th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jackrabbits sit at 187th.

The Golden Flashes' 84.8 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 69.4 the Jackrabbits give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.4 points, Kent State is 5-2.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kent State scored 83.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.3 away.

At home, the Golden Flashes allowed 65.7 points per game last season, 0.5 more than they allowed on the road (65.2).

Beyond the arc, Kent State sunk fewer trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (35.5%) as well.

