The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Frost Arena. This contest is at 9:15 PM ET on Summit League Network.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Dakota State vs. Kent State matchup in this article.

Kent State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

Kent State vs. South Dakota State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Dakota State Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM South Dakota State (-1.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Dakota State (-1.5) 144.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kent State vs. South Dakota State Betting Trends

Kent State has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

South Dakota State has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, three out of the Jackrabbits' five games have gone over the point total.

