Kent State vs. South Dakota State December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) will meet the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Frost Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 9:15 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Kent State vs. South Dakota State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kent State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kent State Players to Watch
- Zeke Mayo: 20.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Charlie Easley: 12.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Luke Appel: 14.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- William Kyle III: 12.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kalen Garry: 6.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Mayo: 20.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Easley: 12.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Appel: 14.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kyle: 12.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Garry: 6.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kent State vs. South Dakota State Stat Comparison
|South Dakota State Rank
|South Dakota State AVG
|Kent State AVG
|Kent State Rank
|185th
|75.4
|Points Scored
|82.8
|59th
|289th
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|212th
|246th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|33.5
|188th
|219th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|101st
|101st
|8.4
|3pt Made
|8.0
|126th
|263rd
|11.4
|Assists
|13.5
|171st
|204th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|13.0
|243rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.