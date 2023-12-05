The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) will meet the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Frost Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 9:15 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. South Dakota State Game Information

Kent State Players to Watch

Zeke Mayo: 20.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Charlie Easley: 12.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Luke Appel: 14.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK William Kyle III: 12.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Kalen Garry: 6.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Kent State vs. South Dakota State Stat Comparison

South Dakota State Rank South Dakota State AVG Kent State AVG Kent State Rank 185th 75.4 Points Scored 82.8 59th 289th 76.6 Points Allowed 71.7 212th 246th 32.2 Rebounds 33.5 188th 219th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.7 101st 101st 8.4 3pt Made 8.0 126th 263rd 11.4 Assists 13.5 171st 204th 12.4 Turnovers 13.0 243rd

