The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Frost Arena as just 1.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 9:15 PM ET on Summit League Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 145.5.

Kent State vs. South Dakota State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Frost Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Dakota State -1.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Flashes Betting Records & Stats

Kent State and its opponents have combined to score more than 145.5 points in five of six games this season.

The average total for Kent State's games this season has been 156.6, 11.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Kent State has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

South Dakota State's .600 ATS win percentage (3-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Kent State's .500 mark (3-3-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Kent State vs. South Dakota State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota State 3 60% 74.4 159.2 69.4 141.3 141.9 Kent State 5 83.3% 84.8 159.2 71.9 141.3 142.8

Additional Kent State Insights & Trends

The Golden Flashes score an average of 84.8 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 69.4 the Jackrabbits give up.

When it scores more than 69.4 points, Kent State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Kent State vs. South Dakota State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota State 3-2-0 2-1 3-2-0 Kent State 3-3-0 0-0 5-1-0

Kent State vs. South Dakota State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Dakota State Kent State 10-2 Home Record 15-0 6-9 Away Record 9-6 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-12-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.