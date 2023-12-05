The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kirill Marchenko find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

  • In seven of 24 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
  • Marchenko has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Marchenko's shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 48 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:14 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:21 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:42 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:55 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:09 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:00 Home L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

