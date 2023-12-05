The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Kirill Marchenko, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. Prop bets for Marchenko in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Kings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

Marchenko has averaged 15:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Marchenko has a goal in seven of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Marchenko has registered a point in a game 11 times this year over 24 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Marchenko has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Marchenko's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 24.4% of Marchenko going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 48 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the league.

The team's +33 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 24 Games 2 13 Points 2 7 Goals 2 6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.