Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers square off at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday (opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -108) 12.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -175)

Davis' 22.9 points per game average is 2.6 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 3.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +118)

Tuesday's points prop for LeBron James is 26.5. That is 2.1 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (7.5).

James has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (6.5).

He has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -172)

The 17.1 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 2.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

He has collected 3.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Russell averages 6.6 assists, 0.1 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Russell has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +146)

Durant is averaging 31.0 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.5 higher than Tuesday's prop total.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 6.5).

Durant's assist average -- 5.8 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Durant, at 2.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -159)

The 11.5-point total set for Jusuf Nurkic on Tuesday is 0.6 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (9.5).

Nurkic has averaged 3.9 assists per game this season, 1.4 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (2.5).

