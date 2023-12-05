Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Noble County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Noble County, Ohio today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Noble County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frontier High School at Shenandoah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Sarahsville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.