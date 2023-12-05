Tuesday's game that pits the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) against the Ohio Bobcats (2-3) at Value City Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-52 in favor of Ohio State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Buckeyes are coming off of a 78-58 victory over Tennessee in their last outing on Sunday.

Ohio State vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 90, Ohio 52

Other Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes captured their signature win of the season on December 3, when they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, who rank No. 20 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-58.

The Buckeyes have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Ohio State has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

The Buckeyes have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (two).

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 3

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 70) on November 22

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 103) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 121) on November 16

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 226) on November 26

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 17.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 52.4 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

17.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 52.4 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Taylor Thierry: 14 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 62.5 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

14 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 62.5 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Cotie McMahon: 15.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

15.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Celeste Taylor: 7 PTS, 2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

7 PTS, 2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes average 83.6 points per game (16th in college basketball) while giving up 59.6 per contest (102nd in college basketball). They have a +168 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.0 points per game.

