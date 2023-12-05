The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) look to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Ohio Bobcats (2-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 67.6 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 59.6 the Buckeyes give up.

Ohio is 2-3 when it scores more than 59.6 points.

Ohio State has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.

The Buckeyes average 83.6 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 73.4 the Bobcats give up.

When Ohio State puts up more than 73.4 points, it is 6-1.

Ohio has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 83.6 points.

The Buckeyes are making 48.0% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Bobcats allow to opponents (39.7%).

The Bobcats shoot 41.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Buckeyes concede.

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 17.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 52.4 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

17.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 52.4 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Taylor Thierry: 14 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 62.5 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

14 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 62.5 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Cotie McMahon: 15.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

15.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Celeste Taylor: 7 PTS, 2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

7 PTS, 2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Schedule