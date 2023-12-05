The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Ohio Bobcats (2-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Value City Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Ohio vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats put up 8.0 more points per game (67.6) than the Buckeyes allow (59.6).

When it scores more than 59.6 points, Ohio is 2-3.

Ohio State has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.

The Buckeyes average 10.2 more points per game (83.6) than the Bobcats give up (73.4).

Ohio State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.

When Ohio gives up fewer than 83.6 points, it is 2-2.

The Buckeyes shoot 48% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Bobcats concede defensively.

The Bobcats shoot 41.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Buckeyes concede.

Ohio Leaders

Madi Mace: 6.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

6.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Kennedi Watkins: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Jaya McClure: 14.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

14.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Kate Dennis: 6.8 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

6.8 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Bengisu Alper: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

