Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scioto County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Scioto County, Ohio today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scioto County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minford at Ironton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Ironton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Webster at Green High School - Franklin Furnace
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Franklin Furnace, OH
- Conference: Southern Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.