Stark County, Ohio has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Stark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Genoa High School at Fostoria High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Fostoria, OH

Fostoria, OH Conference: Northern Buckeye Conference

Northern Buckeye Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School - Massillon at Cuyahoga Falls High School