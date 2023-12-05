Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Summit County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Summit County, Ohio today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Summit County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Field at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kent, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School - Massillon at Cuyahoga Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
