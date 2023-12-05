Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Warren County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Warren County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lebanon at West Clermont High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 5

4:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Park at Middletown Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Franklin, OH

Franklin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Mason High School