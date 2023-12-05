Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Wood County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wood County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at North Baltimore

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET on December 5

7:30 AM ET on December 5 Location: North Baltimore, OH

North Baltimore, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmwood High School at Patrick Henry High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Hamler, OH

Hamler, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Vanlue at North Baltimore