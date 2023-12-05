The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will look to halt a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Fightin' Blue Hens allow to opponents.

Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 137th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 114th.

The Musketeers score 75.0 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 68.9 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.

Xavier has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 68.9 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier put up 83.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.

The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.1).

Xavier sunk 7.2 threes per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.1, 40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule