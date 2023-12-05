How to Watch Xavier vs. Delaware on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will try to halt a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Xavier Stats Insights
- This season, the Musketeers have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents have knocked down.
- Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 137th.
- The Musketeers average 75 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 68.9 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.
- Xavier is 3-3 when scoring more than 68.9 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Xavier fared better at home last season, putting up 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game in away games.
- At home, the Musketeers ceded 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than when playing on the road (77.1).
- Xavier sunk 7.2 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 40.5%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 100-75
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|L 78-76
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|L 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Cintas Center
