The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will try to halt a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents have knocked down.

Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 137th.

The Musketeers average 75 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 68.9 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.

Xavier is 3-3 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Xavier fared better at home last season, putting up 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game in away games.

At home, the Musketeers ceded 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than when playing on the road (77.1).

Xavier sunk 7.2 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule