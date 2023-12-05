The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will try to halt a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Xavier Stats Insights

  • This season, the Musketeers have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents have knocked down.
  • Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 137th.
  • The Musketeers average 75 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 68.9 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.
  • Xavier is 3-3 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Xavier fared better at home last season, putting up 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game in away games.
  • At home, the Musketeers ceded 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than when playing on the road (77.1).
  • Xavier sunk 7.2 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland L 78-76 Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati - Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.