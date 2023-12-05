The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will try to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Xavier vs. Delaware matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Delaware Betting Trends

Xavier is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

In the Musketeers' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Delaware has covered five times in six matchups with a spread this year.

So far this year, two of the Fightin' Blue Hens games have hit the over.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Xavier is 49th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (43rd).

The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

