The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will try to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Xavier vs. Delaware matchup.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Delaware Betting Trends

Xavier has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Musketeers' seven games have gone over the point total.

Delaware has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

This year, games featuring the Fightin' Blue Hens have gone over the point total twice.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Xavier is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (49th in the country) compared to its computer ranking (48th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

