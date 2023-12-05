Tuesday's game between the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) at Cintas Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-65 and heavily favors Xavier to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier should cover the spread, which is listed at 11.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 150.5 over/under.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -11.5

Xavier -11.5 Point Total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -750, Delaware +525

Xavier vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 77, Delaware 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Delaware

Pick ATS: Xavier (-11.5)



Xavier (-11.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Xavier has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Delaware is 5-1-0. The Musketeers are 3-4-0 and the Fightin' Blue Hens are 2-4-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score an average of 151.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers outscore opponents by seven points per game (scoring 75 points per game to rank 185th in college basketball while giving up 68 per contest to rank 115th in college basketball) and have a +56 scoring differential overall.

Xavier is 114th in the nation at 34.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.9 its opponents average.

Xavier connects on 6 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (270th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers average 90.9 points per 100 possessions (255th in college basketball), while allowing 82.4 points per 100 possessions (45th in college basketball).

Xavier has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (215th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (147th in college basketball).

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens' +59 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.3 points per game (150th in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per outing (139th in college basketball).

Delaware wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It records 34.4 rebounds per game, 137th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.8.

Delaware knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

Delaware forces 10 turnovers per game (317th in college basketball) while committing 10.4 (76th in college basketball).

