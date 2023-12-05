Tuesday's game that pits the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) versus the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) at Cintas Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-65 in favor of Xavier, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

The game has no set line.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 77, Delaware 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Delaware

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-12.0)

Xavier (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Xavier's record against the spread so far this season is 4-3-0, and Delaware's is 5-1-0. The Musketeers have a 3-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Fightin' Blue Hens have a record of 2-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers average 75.0 points per game (185th in college basketball) while giving up 68.0 per contest (115th in college basketball). They have a +56 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Xavier records 34.9 rebounds per game (114th in college basketball) compared to the 34.9 of its opponents.

Xavier hits 6.0 three-pointers per game (286th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (269th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers rank 254th in college basketball by averaging 90.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 45th in college basketball, allowing 82.4 points per 100 possessions.

Xavier forces 12.6 turnovers per game (148th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (214th in college basketball play).

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens' +59 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.3 points per game (149th in college basketball) while allowing 68.9 per outing (138th in college basketball).

Delaware wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It collects 34.4 rebounds per game, 136th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.8.

Delaware connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (175th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

Delaware forces 10.0 turnovers per game (315th in college basketball) while committing 10.4 (77th in college basketball).

