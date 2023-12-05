Tuesday's game between the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) and Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 77-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Xavier, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

According to our computer prediction, Delaware is projected to cover the point spread (12.5) versus Xavier. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 148.5 total.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -12.5

Xavier -12.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -1000, Delaware +625

Xavier vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 77, Delaware 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Delaware

Pick ATS: Delaware (+12.5)



Delaware (+12.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Xavier has gone 4-3-0 against the spread, while Delaware's ATS record this season is 5-1-0. The Musketeers have a 3-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Fightin' Blue Hens have a record of 2-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 151.3 points per game, 2.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game (scoring 75.0 points per game to rank 185th in college basketball while allowing 68.0 per contest to rank 115th in college basketball) and have a +56 scoring differential overall.

The 34.9 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 114th in college basketball. Its opponents record 34.9 per contest.

Xavier connects on 6.0 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (269th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers' 90.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 254th in college basketball, and the 82.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 45th in college basketball.

Xavier and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.4 per game (214th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (148th in college basketball play).

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game (posting 76.3 points per game, 149th in college basketball, and conceding 68.9 per contest, 138th in college basketball) and have a +59 scoring differential.

The 34.4 rebounds per game Delaware accumulates rank 136th in the country, 2.6 more than the 31.8 its opponents record.

Delaware makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (176th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

Delaware forces 10.0 turnovers per game (315th in college basketball) while committing 10.4 (77th in college basketball).

