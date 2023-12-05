Tuesday's game that pits the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) at Cintas Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-65 in favor of Xavier, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

According to our computer prediction, Delaware projects to cover the 12.5-point spread in its matchup against Xavier. The over/under has been set at 148.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Cintas Center

Line: Xavier -12.5

Point Total: 148.5

Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -1000, Delaware +625

Xavier vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 77, Delaware 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Delaware

Pick ATS: Delaware (+12.5)



Delaware (+12.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Xavier's record against the spread this season is 4-3-0, while Delaware's is 5-1-0. The Musketeers have gone over the point total in three games, while Fightin' Blue Hens games have gone over two times. The teams average 151.3 points per game, 2.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers outscore opponents by seven points per game (scoring 75 points per game to rank 185th in college basketball while allowing 68 per contest to rank 115th in college basketball) and have a +56 scoring differential overall.

The 34.9 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 113th in the nation. Its opponents record 34.9 per contest.

Xavier hits 6 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.8 on average.

The Musketeers rank 255th in college basketball with 90.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 45th in college basketball defensively with 82.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Xavier forces 12.6 turnovers per game (147th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (215th in college basketball action).

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens have a +59 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.4 points per game. They're putting up 76.3 points per game, 150th in college basketball, and are giving up 68.9 per contest to rank 139th in college basketball.

Delaware prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It pulls down 34.4 rebounds per game (136th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8.

Delaware makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

Delaware forces 10 turnovers per game (317th in college basketball) while committing 10.4 (77th in college basketball).

