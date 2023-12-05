Tuesday's contest between the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) at Cintas Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-65 and heavily favors Xavier to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 77, Delaware 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Delaware

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-12.4)

Xavier (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Xavier is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Delaware's 5-1-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Musketeers' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Fightin' Blue Hens' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +56 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.0 points per game. They're putting up 75.0 points per game to rank 186th in college basketball and are giving up 68.0 per contest to rank 118th in college basketball.

Xavier pulls down 34.9 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) compared to the 34.9 of its opponents.

Xavier hits 6.0 three-pointers per game (284th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.8 on average.

The Musketeers' 90.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 252nd in college basketball, and the 82.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 46th in college basketball.

Xavier has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (214th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (149th in college basketball).

