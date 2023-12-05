The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) meet the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier Players to Watch

Desmond Claude: 16.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Quincy Olivari: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dayvion McKnight: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Gytis Nemeiksa: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Abou Ousmane: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Delaware Top Players (2022-23)

Jameer Nelson Jr.: 20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Jyare Davis: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Christian Ray: 9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Gianmarco Arletti: 5.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK L.J. Owens: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Xavier vs. Delaware Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Delaware AVG Delaware Rank 10th 80.9 Points Scored 69.6 224th 292nd 74.1 Points Allowed 70.7 199th 35th 34.8 Rebounds 29.1 312th 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 7.2 289th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.6 266th 1st 19.1 Assists 11.8 281st 217th 12.2 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

