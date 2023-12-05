The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1. The point total for the matchup is set at 148.5.

Xavier vs. Delaware Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -11.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

Xavier's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 148.5 points three times.

The average point total in Xavier's games this season is 143, 5.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Musketeers have gone 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Xavier has won three of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Musketeers are 3-1 this season when entering a game favored by -750 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Xavier, based on the moneyline, is 88.2%.

Xavier vs. Delaware Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 3 42.9% 75 151.3 68 136.9 146.4 Delaware 1 16.7% 76.3 151.3 68.9 136.9 140.8

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

The Musketeers put up 75 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 68.9 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.

Xavier is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Xavier vs. Delaware Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 4-3-0 2-2 3-4-0 Delaware 5-1-0 0-0 2-4-0

Xavier vs. Delaware Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Delaware 15-2 Home Record 10-5 7-4 Away Record 4-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

