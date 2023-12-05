The Columbus Blue Jackets, Zachary Werenski included, will play the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Werenski against the Kings, we have lots of info to help.

Zachary Werenski vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Werenski has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 23:46 on the ice per game.

Werenski has scored a goal in one of 24 games this year.

Werenski has a point in 14 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points three times.

In 14 of 24 games this season, Werenski has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Werenski goes over his points over/under is 52.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Werenski having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Werenski Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 48 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team's goal differential (+33) ranks first in the league.

