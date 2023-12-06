The Youngstown State Penguins (2-6) will try to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Akron Zips (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Beeghly Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Akron vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

The Zips put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 60.3 the Penguins allow.

Akron has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.

Youngstown State has a 2-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.8 points.

The Penguins average 11.0 fewer points per game (57.3) than the Zips give up (68.3).

Youngstown State is 1-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

The Penguins are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Zips allow to opponents (42.2%).

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 23.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

23.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Lanae Riley: 10.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

10.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12) Morgan Haney: 10.5 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

10.5 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Zakia Rasheed: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Akron Schedule