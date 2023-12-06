How to Watch the Akron vs. Youngstown State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (2-6) will try to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Akron Zips (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Beeghly Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Akron vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison
- The Zips put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 60.3 the Penguins allow.
- Akron has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.
- Youngstown State has a 2-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.8 points.
- The Penguins average 11.0 fewer points per game (57.3) than the Zips give up (68.3).
- Youngstown State is 1-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
- The Penguins are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Zips allow to opponents (42.2%).
Akron Leaders
- Reagan Bass: 23.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Lanae Riley: 10.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)
- Morgan Haney: 10.5 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
- Zakia Rasheed: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%
Akron Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Wichita State
|L 63-61
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 75-72
|Ocean Center
|12/3/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 55-49
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/21/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
