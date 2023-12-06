The Youngstown State Penguins (2-6) will try to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Akron Zips (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Beeghly Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Akron vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

  • The Zips put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 60.3 the Penguins allow.
  • Akron has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.
  • Youngstown State has a 2-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.8 points.
  • The Penguins average 11.0 fewer points per game (57.3) than the Zips give up (68.3).
  • Youngstown State is 1-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
  • The Penguins are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Zips allow to opponents (42.2%).

Akron Leaders

  • Reagan Bass: 23.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Lanae Riley: 10.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)
  • Morgan Haney: 10.5 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
  • Zakia Rasheed: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Akron Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Wichita State L 63-61 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Pittsburgh W 75-72 Ocean Center
12/3/2023 Tennessee State W 55-49 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/6/2023 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center
12/10/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
12/21/2023 Bellarmine - James A. Rhodes Arena

