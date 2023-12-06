Wednesday's game between the Akron Zips (3-3) and the Youngstown State Penguins (2-6) at Beeghly Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-63, with Akron coming out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 6.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Zips earned a 55-49 victory over Tennessee State.

Akron vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Akron vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 64, Youngstown State 63

Other MAC Predictions

Akron Schedule Analysis

The Zips beat the No. 204-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Pittsburgh Panthers, 75-72, on November 25, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Penguins are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 95th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Akron is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Akron 2023-24 Best Wins

75-72 over Pittsburgh (No. 204) on November 25

63-58 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 318) on November 15

55-49 at home over Tennessee State (No. 335) on December 3

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 23.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

23.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Lanae Riley: 10.7 PTS, 50 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

10.7 PTS, 50 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12) Morgan Haney: 10.5 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

10.5 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Zakia Rasheed: 7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Akron Performance Insights

The Zips put up 66.8 points per game (180th in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per outing (252nd in college basketball). They have a -9 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

