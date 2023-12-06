Cavaliers vs. Magic Injury Report Today - December 6
Find the injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9), which currently has four players listed, as the Cavaliers prepare for their matchup with the Orlando Magic (14-6) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Cavaliers claimed a 110-101 victory against the Pistons. Darius Garland scored a team-high 22 points for the Cavaliers in the win.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dean Wade
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|3.1
|4.1
|0.8
|Caris LeVert
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|14.9
|3.7
|3.6
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|2.0
|0.5
|1.5
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand)
Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
